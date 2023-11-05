Investigation Launched into Spread of Inflammatory Content on Social Media Following Recent Incidents

Kerala Police has taken action registering 54 cases to curb the dissemination of communally instigative content through social media in the wake of the recent blasts that occurred during a Christian prayer meet near Kalamassery in Kochi. The number of cases registered in various districts is as follows: 26 in Malappuram, 15 in Ernakulam, five in Thiruvananthapuram, two in Thrissur City and Kottayam, and one in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad, and Kozhikode Rural respectively.

The police have acknowledged the existence of several fake profiles responsible for sharing posts designed to promote communal hatred. Efforts are being made to identify these profiles and concrete steps have been taken the authorities to contact major social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, X, WhatsApp, and others for assistance. The Cyber Cell in the state is working tirelessly to track down these handles and locate their IP addresses.

The recent blasts were caused a remote-controlled Improvised Explosive Device (IED), leading to the unfortunate loss of three lives and injuring over 50 individuals. The accused individual involved in the incident has left behind a trail of evidence, including receipts for the items used in the creation of the IED. The accused filmed videos during the purchase of these items.

Martin, who allegedly claimed responsibility for the blasts in a self-made confession video posted on Facebook, was apprehended the Kochi Police. The blasts occurred during a prayer meeting organized Jehovah’s Witnesses, a Christian sect, at the Zamra International Convention Centre in Kalamassery. Following the incident, Chief Minister Vijayan has initiated a thorough investigation assembling a 20-member team to look into the matter.

