New Article: Social Media Crackdown in Kerala to Curb Communal Hatred

Kerala Police has taken firm action against spreading communally instigative content through social media platforms following the recent blasts at a Christian prayer meet near Kalamassery in Kochi. With a focus on identifying and curbing the dissemination of harmful content, law enforcement authorities have registered 54 cases in connection with these offenses.

The highest number of cases, 26 in total, were registered in Malappuram district, indicating the urgent need to address the issue in this specific region. Additionally, 15 cases were registered in Ernakulam, followed five in Thiruvananthapuram. Thrissur City and Kottayam reported two cases, while Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad, and Kozhikode Rural each had one case.

To tackle the problem effectively, the police have identified several fake profiles on various social media platforms that have been used to share posts instigating communal hatred. Requests have been sent to Facebook, Instagram, and other platforms, urging them to disclose the IP addresses linked to these malicious profiles. With the cyber cell in the state working tirelessly, officials strive to swiftly identify and neutralize such handles.

Spreading communal hatred through social media platforms can have severe consequences, including heightened tensions and potential outbreaks of violence. By cracking down on this behavior, the Kerala Police aims to maintain social harmony, discourage hate speech, and ensure the safety and security of its citizens.

This proactive approach demonstrates the commitment of law enforcement agencies towards leveraging technology to protect and preserve communal peace. By initiating investigations and taking legal action against offenders, Kerala sets an example for other regions grappling with similar issues. It serves as a reminder that the digital realm should not be a breeding ground for hatred and violence.

