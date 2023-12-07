Roseline Atieno’s Inspirational Journey: A Tale of Love and Sacrifice

Roseline Atieno, a Kenyan nanny who recently touched hearts worldwide with her tearful farewell to the children she cared for in Lebanon, has shared the details of her life and the important decision that led her to embark on a difficult journey.

During an interview with Pancras Karema, CEO of Expeditions Maasai Safaris, Roseline opened up about the overwhelming emotions she experienced during her reunion with her own children after two long years.

Explaining why she was so emotional, Roseline revealed that she had formed a deep bond with the children she cared for in Lebanon, who saw her as a parental figure. Leaving them behind was both heartbreaking and rewarding for her.

But what prompted Roseline to leave her home country and venture to Lebanon? She explained that she made the decision to seek better opportunities for her children after realizing that her marriage was not working.

In October 2021, she left Kenya, praying for a good family in Lebanon. Fortunately, her prayers were answered when she met the loving Lebanese family at the airport. Describing them as “good people” and well-known content creators in Lebanon, Roseline immediately felt a connection with them and expressed her gratitude for their acceptance and support.

During her time in Lebanon, Roseline felt a sense of belonging. She wholeheartedly embraced her role as a caregiver, treating the children as her own and receiving their love and appreciation in return. She even invited the Lebanese family to visit Kenya and meet her own children someday.

While Roseline plans to return to Lebanon in the future, she has not set a specific date. Her priority is to continue working with the family until the children are a little older. Recognizing her exceptional dedication, Expeditions Maasai Safaris has honored her booking a family tour to the Masai Mara as a gesture of appreciation.

Roseline Atieno’s story is a testament to the power of love, sacrifice, and cherished relationships. Her journey in search of a better life for her children reflects the resilience and determination of countless individuals around the world who make sacrifices for the sake of their loved ones.