Facebook’s Parent Company Cleared of Contempt of Court in Content Moderator Lawsuit

In a recent court decision, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has been found not to be in contempt of court for failing to pay content moderators who were laid off subcontractor Sama. The ruling follows a lawsuit that was filed numerous content moderators after they were made redundant Sama earlier this year. Negotiations for an out-of-court settlement collapsed in October, leading the moderators to dismiss an offer they considered to be too low.

Judge Mathews Nduma Nderi stated in his decision that Meta had not deliberately and contemptuously breached a court order demanding the payment of wages to the moderators. He acknowledged that Meta had taken various lawful actions to address the situation but did not find their actions to be contemptuous.

The content moderators had claimed that they had not been paid during a period when the court had ruled they should be, resulting in a contempt case being filed against Meta and its contractors. The judge’s ruling, however, does not signal the end of the ongoing lawsuit. The legal counsel representing the moderators has 45 days to amend their contempt of court petition.

The case began when subcontractor Sama, who had been hired Facebook to moderate its content in East and Southern Africa in 2019, decided to withdraw from the content moderation business due to economic reasons. This resulted in mass terminations, primarily affecting their operations in Nairobi, Kenya. The moderators believe that they were fired due to attempts to unionize, as well as grievances over working conditions and a lack of mental health support.

The court ruling in June established Meta as the “principal” employer of the outsourced moderators and held the company liable under Kenyan law for their welfare. As part of the ruling, Meta was ordered to provide proper medical and psychological care to the moderators, who had been exposed to disturbing and traumatic content while carrying out their duties.

While the recent decision is a positive outcome for Meta, the lawsuit remains ongoing, and Foxglove, a tech rights group supporting the plaintiffs, expressed their intention to bring the case to trial. The ruling in June prevented Meta from hiding behind its subcontractors and highlighted the responsibility of the company to address the exploitation and abuse of content moderators.