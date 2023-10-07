Exciting SEC East Showdown: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Georgia Bulldogs

In a highly anticipated matchup, the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats will take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. Both teams enter the game with perfect 5-0 records. Despite their undefeated status, Georgia is the heavy favorite, with a 14.5-point spread favoring them on FanDuel.

This showdown holds added significance due to the fact that Kentucky has not defeated Georgia since 2009, with the Bulldogs winning the last 13 consecutive games between the two teams. Georgia, having won the previous two National Championships, is currently on an impressive winning streak that stretches back to December 2021.

Fans looking to catch the action can tune in to the Kentucky vs. Georgia game on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET on October 7. The game will be called Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy in the booth, with Molly McGrath providing sideline reports. Additionally, the game will be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app, requiring a TV provider login for access.

In addition to ESPN, there are several streaming options for those without cable TV. Hulu with Live TV offers access to ESPN and over 85 other channels for $70/month with ads, or $83/month without ads. YouTube TV provides ESPN, along with other major networks, as part of its package that costs $53/month for the first three months and increases to $73/month thereafter. Sling TV and FuboTV are also streaming services that offer ESPN among their channel options.

For fans outside of the U.S., a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be used topass regional broadcast restrictions and stream the game. NordVPN is a popular choice that offers a U.S.-based server and a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

Get ready for an intense battle between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Georgia Bulldogs as they vie for supremacy in the SEC East division. It promises to be an exciting game that college football fans won’t want to miss!

Source: NFL News