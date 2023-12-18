Toddler Breaks World Records as Youngest Member of High IQ Society

A 2-year-old toddler from Crestwood, Kentucky, has recently made headlines for her extraordinary intelligence. Isla McNabb has become the youngest member of American Mensa, the world’s oldest high IQ society. Testing in the 99th percentile on the Stanford-Binet Intelligence Scales, Isla’s achievements have landed her a place in the Guinness World Records.

Isla’s parents, Jason and Amanda McNabb, first noticed her exceptional abilities when she was just a year old. At that time, Isla started learning colors, numbers, and the alphabet. Her parents were astonished when Isla could read words written on an erasable writing tablet gifted to her her aunt. From that moment on, Isla continued to demonstrate her advanced reading skills identifying words spelled out with toy letters around their house.

Determined to embrace Isla’s unique talents, the McNabbs sought to have her tested for her IQ. Initially facing resistance from doctors due to her young age, the McNabbs eventually found a willing evaluator. At just 2 1/2 years old, Isla scored in the top 1% of the population, making her eligible for Mensa membership.

By connecting with other parents of gifted children through Mensa, the McNabbs hope to facilitate Isla’s social and intellectual development. While they have no plans to push her into specialized learning programs, they have enrolled Isla in preschool and plan to start her kindergarten early.

Despite Isla’s exceptional abilities, her parents want to ensure that she has a happy and fulfilling childhood. They prioritize her enjoyment and well-being above anything else. Drawing, playing with her cat Booger, and reading books like “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and “Pete the Cat” are among Isla’s favorite activities.

As Isla turns 3 and continues to excel in multiple subjects, her parents are uncertain of what the future holds. They remain committed to nurturing her passions and providing opportunities for her growth, while also emphasizing the importance of enjoying the present moment.

In a world where child prodigies often face high expectations and pressure, the McNabbs are determined to let Isla embrace her talents at her own pace, ensuring that she remains happy and fulfilled as she continues on her extraordinary journey.