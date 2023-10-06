Learn the Basics of LinkedIn at the Independence Branch Library

The Independence branch of the Kenton County Public Library is offering two sessions to help absolute beginners get started on LinkedIn. Whether you’re looking for a job, wanting to expand your professional network, or simply curious about the platform, this workshop is designed to introduce you to the basics of LinkedIn.

During the sessions, participants will learn about the user interface of LinkedIn, how to navigate the site, and the mechanics of posting and networking on the platform. Additionally, attendees will receive advice on crafting a successful LinkedIn profile to make a strong impression on potential employers or connections.

The sessions will be held on Wednesday, October 11, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday, December 2, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Students have the option to bring their own laptops or utilize the computers available at the library.

Registration is required to attend the sessions, so be sure to sign up in advance. For more information, refer to the flyer provided the Kenton County Public Library.

LinkedIn is a social networking platform designed for professionals to connect and engage with one another. It allows users to showcase their skills, experience, and achievements, as well as search for job opportunities and connect with potential employers or colleagues.

Source: Kenton County Public Library