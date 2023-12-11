Man Receives 18-Year Sentence for Manipulating Children Online

A man from Kennington has been sentenced to eighteen years in prison for posing as a model agency scout and coercing children into sending indecent photographs. Ishmael Duncan, 24, targeted 28 female victims, some as young as nine, and it is believed that he made contact with nearly 10,000 children online.

Duncan’s crimes involved approaching potential victims through Snapchat under the guise of offering modeling opportunities for well-known fashion brands. He would initiate conversations with the girls, who were located in the UK, US, Canada, and Australia, and request their age and personal information. Subsequently, he would ask for clothed images or videos and gradually escalate his demands to include topless photos.

If the victims complied, Duncan would manipulate the images for his own purposes and use the threat of exposure to coerce them into sending more explicit content. These actions caused significant harm to the victims, with one individual stating in court, “You have made me suffer for four years and I feel that what you did to me will stay with me forever.”

The National Crime Agency (NCA) initiated its investigation after two sisters in the US reported being threatened Duncan after sending explicit images to one of his accounts. Through the analysis of IP data, the NCA was able to link Duncan to multiple accounts. He was subsequently arrested at his home in July 2021.

Aside from posing as a model scout, Duncan also targeted other victims pretending to be a child of a similar age and requesting sexual images and videos. He went as far as blackmailing a 14-year-old girl with learning difficulties, offering her money to engage in a sexual act with her brother.

During the investigation, law enforcement recovered over 19,000 indecent images of children on Duncan’s electronic devices and cloud storage. These disturbing findings highlight the magnitude of his crimes and the need for continued efforts to protect children from online exploitation.

The NCA’s CEOP Education program plays a crucial role in supporting parents, caregivers, children, and professionals to ensure safe and positive online experiences for young individuals. If anyone encounters online threats or abuse, it is recommended to refrain from responding and instead block and report the individual to the relevant website and law enforcement authorities. Underage individuals concerned about online sexual abuse or blackmail can directly report incidents to the NCA’s CEOP Safety Centre through their website at www.ceop.police.uk.