Opposition Politician Kenneth Jeyaretnam’s Online Platforms Declared False Information Sources

Singaporean opposition politician Kenneth Jeyaretnam’s online platforms, including his website The Ricebowl Singapore and social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, have been designated as Declared Online Locations (DOLs) under Singapore’s fake news law. The Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) stated that these platforms must now display a notice indicating their status as DOLs for a period of two years, starting from December 12. This measure aims to warn visitors that Jeyaretnam has a history of disseminating false information on these platforms.

While this declaration does not require the platforms to cease operations, they must comply with actions under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) that prevent their owners from deriving financial benefits during this period. The MCI explained that the declaration was made in response to Jeyaretnam’s repeated communication of falsehoods on various government policies and processes over the past six months.

Service providers, including digital advertising agencies, are also required to take reasonable steps to prevent their paid content from being available on these DOLs in Singapore. Furthermore, members of the public and companies are advised against financially supporting these platforms if they are aware that doing so would promote the communication of falsehoods.

In a separate occurrence, The Online Citizen Asia’s (TOCA) website, Facebook page, Twitter account page, and LinkedIn page were also declared as DOLs from July 22, 2023, to July 21, 2025. Other social media pages previously declared as DOLs included the States Times Review Facebook page, Singapore States Times Facebook page, Alex Tan’s Facebook page, and National Times Singapore Facebook page. Access to these pages for users in Singapore was disabled Facebook after the owner, Mr. Alex Tan, failed to comply with the DOL requirements.

Under the provisions of Pofma, the government has the authority to order access to a DOL to be disabled if the owner does not adhere to the declaration. Non-compliance an Internet intermediary can result in fines of up to $20,000 per day, totaling up to $500,000. However, the owner or operator of a DOL may request MCI to modify or cancel the declaration, and if the application is refused, an appeal can be lodged with the High Court.

For an updated list of current DOLs, refer to the registry on the Pofma Office website.