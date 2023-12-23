Kennedy Expressway Rehabilitation Reaches Milestone, Easing Traffic Woes

After months of gridlock and frustrating delays, the first phase of the extensive Kennedy Expressway construction project has been completed, bringing much-needed relief to commuters. The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced the reopening of all Kennedy inbound lanes and ramps, including the fully restored reversible express lanes.

Drivers who rely on the Kennedy Expressway to commute from the city’s North and Northwest Sides, as well as those from the north and northwest suburbs, can now breathe a sigh of relief. The $150 million project, spanning 7.5 miles of I-90/94, aims to improve traffic flow and enhance infrastructure along the expressway.

Commuters are delighted with the progress, anticipating smoother and faster journeys to work. “It’s gonna be way faster to get to work. I’m not gonna have to be waking up early,” says Luis Oliva, a relieved commuter. The completion of the first phase will significantly reduce congestion and alleviate the stress associated with daily commutes.

While minor work will continue on the inbound Kennedy over the next few months, it will only take place during off-peak and overnight hours to minimize disruption. The project, in addition to improving the expressway’s main line and ramps, also incorporates the restoration of dozens of overpasses and the installation of upgraded LED overhead signage.

However, some drivers are bracing themselves for the upcoming second phase, scheduled to begin in March 2024. The $150 million project will focus on the express lanes, and there are concerns about potential disruptions and increased commuting challenges. “Especially when you’re trying to get people to get back into the offices downtown, this has been an impediment… and just deal with things from home,” expresses commuter Danny Margolis.

Weather permitting, the entire construction project is set to be completed 2025. In the meantime, commuters can enjoy the improved traffic conditions and look forward to a more seamless journey along the Kennedy Expressway.