Kengan Ashura Season 2 Part 1 Release Date and Time

The highly anticipated Season 2 Part 1 of the popular fighting anime series, Kengan Ashura, is almost here. Based on the manga series Yabako Sandrovich, the show has gained a dedicated fanbase eager to know when they can watch the new episodes.

Kengan Ashura follows the journey of Tokita “Ashura” Ohma, a fighter who catches the attention of the Nogi Group’s CEO and gets the opportunity to fight in bigger arenas against even more dangerous opponents. The first season of the series was a thrilling ride, with Tokita overcoming every challenge thrown his way.

Season 2 Part 1 of Kengan Ashura is set to release on September 21, 2023, at 12am PT. The new episode will be exclusively available on Netflix, but the release time may vary depending on your region. Here is the schedule for different time zones:

– 12:00am PT

– 2:00am CT

– 3:00am ET

– 8:00am British Time

– 9:00am European Time

– 12:30pm Indian Time

While the official episode count for Season 2 is yet to be announced Netflix, it is expected to feature approximately 24 episodes, similar to the first season. Just like Season 1, the second season will be divided into two parts, with Part 1 releasing on September 21 and Part 2 coming out in 2024.

Fans of the series are eagerly waiting to see if Season 2 will be as thrilling and action-packed as the first one. With the release just around the corner, Kengan Ashura is sure to capture the attention of even more viewers.

