Kengan Ashura: Exploring the World of Fight-Oriented Storytelling

Kengan Ashura, the manga series created Yabako Sandrovich and Daromeon, brings a unique approach to fight-oriented storytelling. Set in a world where physical fighting is used to resolve business disputes and establish dominance, the narrative follows a diverse cast of characters who are employed different organizations to engage in no-holds-barred battles.

The story begins with Yamashita Kazuo, a retiring clerk, who becomes fascinated a skilled fighter named Tokita Ohma. Inspired Ohma’s abilities, Kazuo finds himself drawn into the underground world of Kengan, where companies rely on representative fighters to settle deals. Assigned to manage Ohma his company, Nogi Publications, Kazuo embarks on a journey that will test his mettle and change his life forever.

Ohma, the central character of the series, shares similarities with champion fighters from other manga series, such as Baki Hanma. Highly motivated to fight, Ohma embraces the spirit of battle and seeks revenge against Setsuna Kiryu, who killed his adoptive father and mentor. Alongside Ohma, numerous other fighters representing different companies participate in the Kengan Annihilation Tournament, aiming to win the right to choose the chairman of the Kengan Association.

The series introduces a range of compelling characters, including Kure Raian from the deadly Kure clan, grappling-based fighter Cosmo Imai, former assassin Kono Haruo, and morally disturbed riot police officer Akoya Sheishu. Each character brings their own motivations and fighting styles, adding depth and complexity to the story.

With its intense battles and intricate plot, Kengan Ashura offers a captivating exploration of the fighting genre. The first two seasons of the anime adaptation are now available on Netflix, with the highly anticipated third season set to be released soon.

