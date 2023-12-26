Kendall Jenner’s Stunning Christmas Eve Look Silences Breakup Rumors

Kendall Jenner made a stylish entrance at her family’s legendary Christmas Eve party, putting any breakup rumors to rest. The model donned an elegant black column gown with white trim, showcasing her glamorous sense of style.

While the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas bash is a longstanding tradition, it was interrupted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in 2022, the event returned in full swing and continued with great fanfare in 2023. Last year, Kourtney Kardashian took on the role of host for the first time.

Kendall Jenner arrived at the party solo, hinting at her recent breakup with Puerto Rican rapper, Bad Bunny. The former couple had been romantically linked since February, and their relationship became public in the fall when they attended Gucci’s fashion show together. However, they haven’t been seen together since October, and Jenner’s cryptic Instagram post in November further fueled speculation of a split.

According to insider sources, the breakup was amicable, with no hard feelings between the two. Their busy schedules played a role in the ups and downs of their relationship, and Jenner reportedly felt that they had reached the end of their journey together. Bad Bunny’s upcoming tour in 2024 likely contributed to the decision, as it would have put further strain on their relationship.

As Kendall Jenner showcased her stunning Christmas Eve ensemble, she proved that her breakup hasn’t dimmed her fashion game. With her poise and style, she silenced the rumors and showed that she is ready to embrace the new year with confidence.

Aimée Lutkin, weekend editor at ELLE.com and renowned writer, sheds light on the rumor-filled world of the Kardashians and their glamorous celebrations. With her insightful analysis, she captures the essence of Kendall Jenner’s festive appearance and the implications of her recent split.