Did Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Ring in the New Year Together?

Rumors are swirling that Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny may have spent New Year’s Eve together, despite their recent break-up. Although they announced their split a few months ago, various viewers claim to have spotted Bad Bunny in some of Jenner’s vacation photos.

In one blurry photo shared Jenner, viewers suggest that Bad Bunny can be seen in the middle of the group, wearing a white outfit and a green camo jacket. The two appear to be hugging and celebrating amongst their friends. It seems that their break-up may not have hindered their ability to enjoy the holiday season together.

Additionally, a video shared Jenner’s close friend, Renell Medrano, shows their group welcoming the New Year. Fans were quick to recognize Bad Bunny’s voice in the background, as he exclaimed “Feliz Nuevo Año” while the fireworks lit up the sky.

While it’s uncertain if this indicates a romantic reconciliation between Jenner and Bad Bunny, it is clear that they are still able to maintain a close friendship. Despite their celebrity status, they seem to prioritize spending time with their inner circle of friends during special occasions.

As fans eagerly await further updates on their relationship, it is clear that both Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have had an eventful start to the year. Whether they are together or not, they continue to captivate the public’s attention with their social media posts and glamorous lifestyles.

