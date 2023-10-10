Mean Girls: No Sequel, But a Musical and a Forgettable TV Film

Although Tina Fey, the creator of the iconic film Mean Girls, has gone on record regretting her decision not to write a sequel, it seems that the story will not continue on the silver screen. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2014, Fey expressed her initial reluctance to create a sequel, only to later question her decision.

However, Tina Fey had a different creative outlet in mind for the Mean Girls legacy. Alongside her husband, Jeff Richmond, who worked as the composer for the popular television show 30 Rock, she wrote a musical adaptation of Mean Girls. The musical premiered in 2017 and opened on Broadway in April 2018. The show received critical acclaim, garnering numerous nominations and awards, including 12 Tony Award nominations and nine Drama Desk Award nominations. Tina Fey herself received the Outstanding Book of a Musical award at the Drama Desk Awards.

Despite the success of the Mean Girls musical, a true sequel has never been made. However, in 2011, a made-for-TV film titled Mean Girls 2 was aired on ABC Family (now Freeform). This film, which was unrelated to the original story except for Tim Meadows reprising his role as the principal, was not well-received fans and critics alike.

While fans of the original film may have been hoping for a direct sequel, they can still experience the world of Mean Girls through the musical adaptation. Tina Fey’s decision to bring the story to the Broadway stage allowed for a fresh creative exploration of the beloved characters and themes of the original film.

