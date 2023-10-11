Meta Introduces AI Personalities, Including Kendall Jenner

Meta, the tech company, has recently launched “AI Experiences” that allow users to chat with virtual personas of famous faces. One of the personalities introduced is Kendall Jenner. Through Meta’s suite of apps and devices, users can now interact with “Kendall Jenner” at their convenience.

In a video posted on the Instagram account @yoursisbillie, Jenner takes on the persona of “Billie,” a chat bot available for IG users to engage with. In the video, “Billie” introduces herself and offers to chat and provide advice. The virtual persona has similar traits to Jenner, including her voice and mannerisms.

The response from Instagram users to the new chat bot has been mixed. Some find it “scary” and question the authenticity of the persona, while others appreciate the opportunity to interact with someone they admire. Meta has announced a total of 27 virtual personalities, including Charli D’Amelio, Dwyane Wade, Snoop Dogg, and more, available for messaging on platforms such as WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram.

Meta aims to create a sense of familiarity for users partnering with well-known cultural icons. Additionally, the company has introduced its AI studio, which supports the creation of these virtual personas, with plans to expand its availability beyond the Meta platform.

As the world adapts to AI experiences, only time will tell how famous figures and users will respond to these chat bots. However, the introduction of “Kendall Jenner” as a virtual persona demonstrates the growing advancements in AI technology.

