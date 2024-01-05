Aspen: The Winter Fashion Hub for A-List Celebrities

It’s that time of year again when Aspen, Colorado becomes a magnet for A-list celebrities seeking a winter paradise. While most of us associate Aspen with skiing and snowboarding, for the celebrity set, it’s a chance to showcase their winter fashion game. This year, big names like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, and more have descended upon the mountain city, turning it into their very own off-season fashion week.

Gone are the traditional runway shows and red carpet events, replaced ski lifts and shopping trips. But that doesn’t mean the fashion is any less stylish. From sleek aprés-ski suits to cute puffer jackets and fur coats, these celebrities are making sure to stay warm while still looking chic.

Kendall Jenner has been spotted all over Aspen, and each time she steps out, she’s wearing an attention-grabbing fur coat. From a tan chevron Balenciaga beauty to a $27,000 black and brown topper, Jenner is proving that fur is the ultimate winter accessory.

Hailey Bieber is taking style cues from her friend Jenner, rocking top-notch furs of her own. Whether she’s dining with Jenner or hitting the stores for some retail therapy, Bieber knows how to bundle up in style.

Lori Harvey is also making a fashionable statement in Aspen, attending launch parties in a brown catsuit and ivory fur coat. She’s showing that monochromatic accents can elevate any winter look.

And even Mariah Carey, the queen of Christmas, has been getting in on the Aspen fashion extravaganza. From festive ponchos to star-embellished catsuits, Carey is proving that winter fashion is all about embracing the holiday spirit.

Aspen may be known for its world-class skiing, but during the winter months, it transforms into a glamorous fashion hub for A-list celebrities. From fur coats to cozy sweatsuits, these stars are showing us that style doesn’t have to take a backseat to the cold weather. So, if you’re ever in Aspen during the winter season, keep an eye out for the celebrity fashion parade, because you never know who you might spot on the slopes.