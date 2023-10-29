The Exciting Debut of Khy: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Hailey Bieber Rock Leather Looks at Launch Party

As we eagerly anticipated the autumn fashion choices of Kendall Jenner, we were not disappointed when she showed up at her sister Kim Kardashian’s star-studded birthday bash in a dazzling marble-print dress. However, it was at another event that Kendall truly stole the spotlight. The supermodel flaunted her fit figure in a strapless leather dress from her sister Kylie Jenner’s new clothing line, Khy.

Kendall took to Instagram to share mirror selfies of herself in the stunning leather ensemble before hitting the town with her gal pals to celebrate the brand’s launch. The dress was figure-hugging, reaching just below her knees, and she complemented it with see-through black Calzedonia tights and a matching handbag.

But leather was not just Kendall’s fashion choice for the evening. Hailey Bieber and Kylie also sported the same fabric, creating a theme of leather at the party. Kylie, who was celebrating the launch of her fashion brand, opted for a black leather halter crop top with a front zipper, paired with flared trousers in the same shade. Hailey went for a strapless micro-minidress, reminiscent of Kendall’s dress at Kim’s birthday party.

The trio made a stylish statement as they dined at Giorgio Baldi, with each of them exuding their own unique flair. Kendall completed her look with pointed-toe kitten heels and an elegant updo, while Kylie accessorized with open-toe sandals, a mini handbag, and 90s-style sunglasses. Hailey added a tennis anklet, Jimmy Choo pointed-toe heels, and a Bottega Veneta Falcon clutch bag to her ensemble.

Kylie Jenner’s new clothing brand, Khy, is set to launch officially on November 1st. The collection offers a range of stylish pieces, all reportedly priced under $200, making it an affordable option for fashion lovers.

