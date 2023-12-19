Aspen Becomes the New Fashion Hub with Celebrity Sightings

Summary: Aspen, Colorado, traditionally known as a skiing destination, has transformed into a stylish fashion capital as celebrities such as Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber showcase their high-end outfits on the town’s heated sidewalks.

During an outing, Kendall Jenner turned heads as she donned a luxurious Phoebe Philo coat with a jaw-dropping price tag of $27,000. The brown coat, featuring black paneling, is the second item that the model has showcased from the renowned designer’s collection. It seems that the ski-goggle styling of Philo’s pieces, combined with the unseasonably warm weather in Los Angeles, inspired Jenner to bring her distinctive style to the ski town.

Joining in the fashion parade, Hailey Bieber accompanied Jenner and her husband, Justin Bieber, for a post-slopes meal at Catch Steakhouse. Hailey opted for a cozy white fuzzy trench coat paired with a black mock neck, trousers, leather boots, and gloves. Her black leather purse, adorned with silver textured detailing and white shearling lining, added the perfect finishing touch to her ensemble.

Not to be outdone, Justin Bieber also showcased his fashion prowess with a white button-up shirt, baggy black trousers, and a stylish leather blazer. He complemented his look with a trucker hat from the brand Nahmias, known for its colorful patchwork jeans.

Even other celebrities like Nina Dobrev and Shaun White have joined the fashion frenzy in Aspen. Dobrev flaunted a gray Perfect Moments coat with intricate chevron detailing, while White sported a light gray hooded puffer over a cozy gray crewneck sweater. These stylish ensembles, paired with black trousers and designer purses, demonstrate their impeccable après-ski style.

Aspen’s transformation from a skiing destination to a vibrant fashion capital is undeniable. With its picturesque scenery and A-list celebrity sightings, this ski town is set to become a top fashion destination for trendsetters and luxury enthusiasts alike.