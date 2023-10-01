Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Co-Star in Gucci Fashion Campaign, Fueling Romance Rumors

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have once again captured the attention of fans and sparked romance rumors as they appeared together in Gucci’s latest fashion campaign. The campaign features images and a video shared the fashion house on Instagram, showcasing the duo in various settings.

In one shot, Kendall and Bad Bunny are seen wearing coordinating black outfits, holding pieces from Gucci’s Savoy collection. They give off the illusion of being captured paparazzi as they navigate through an airport. Another set of pictures shows them on an escalator, carrying Gucci’s Valigeria travel collection.

The most notable image from the campaign features Bad Bunny pushing Kendall in a luggage cart, which seemingly confirms their relationship. Both the rapper and the model shared these images on their Instagram Story without any additional comments.

While Kendall, 27, and Bad Bunny, 29, have been spotted together at events such as The Met Gala and basketball games, they have yet to publicly address their romantic relationship. In interviews, both have expressed their desire to keep their personal lives private.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, Bad Bunny explained his choice to keep his relationships out of the public eye. He emphasized that he doesn’t feel the need to clarify anything to the public and that he only owes explanations to his close friends and family.

Similarly, Kendall spoke about the importance of maintaining privacy in relationships during an interview with WSJ. Magazine. She expressed her belief that keeping things private and sacred allows her to enjoy her personal life without the stress and frustration of public scrutiny.

While Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have not confirmed their romance, their appearance together in Gucci’s campaign has reignited speculation. Fans will continue to keep a close eye on the duo’s activities to see if any further hints are revealed.

Sources:

– Vanity Fair: Interview with Bad Bunny

– WSJ. Magazine: Interview with Kendall Jenner