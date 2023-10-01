Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Go Instagram Official with Gucci Campaign

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have made their relationship Instagram official through their new collaboration with Gucci. Rumors of their romance sparked in February after they were allegedly spotted kissing in a nightclub in LA. Supporting the speculations, the couple was seen together on a “double date” with Jenner’s close friends, Hailey and Justin Bieber, and even enjoyed a horseback ride together.

While the couple kept their relationship under wraps, they have now revealed it through their partnership with Gucci. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are now the faces of the Gucci Valigeria travel line. In the campaign’s photos and videos, they can be seen carrying various suitcases and bags from the Gucci Savoy collection.

Gucci describes its latest campaign as a celebration of love within its community. Shot in an airport, the campaign aims to capture the intimacy of traveling together. The creative lens of Anthony Seklaoui highlights the airport stroll of Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, redefining the Jet Set glamour of the 1990s.

In a recent Vanity Fair interview, Bad Bunny explained why he prefers to keep his relationship with Kendall private. He expressed that he doesn’t feel the need to clarify anything to the public and is only interested in sharing his personal life with his friends and family, not with random fans.

This new collaboration not only confirms Jenner and Bad Bunny’s relationship but also highlights their influence and popularity in both the fashion and music industries.

Sources:

– DeuxMoi

– Vanity Fair