Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Confirm Relationship as Gucci Ambassadors

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have officially confirmed their relationship making their debut as ambassadors for Gucci’s new Valigeria travel collection. The international supermodel and the Puerto Rican rapper were featured in a series of photos posted the Italian fashion house on Instagram. The campaign, crafted creative director Sabato De Sarno, showcased the “heritage-infused Gucci Savoy collection,” symbolizing the longstanding connection between the brand and the Savoy Hotel.

Jenner, 27, and Bad Bunny, 29, were seen in various scenes at an airport, with Gucci bags in hand and rolling behind them. They were photographed riding escalators, sitting a gate, and even rushing through the building, showcasing Gucci’s signature Ophidia suitcases. The pair appeared elated and were seen grinning from ear to ear, further fueling speculation about their romantic involvement.

This social media debut aligns with the couple’s previous style moments together. They have been spotted sporting matching outfits while out to dinner or attending sporting events. Their fashion choices have included all-black ensembles and snake-print cowboy boots, showcasing their willingness to experiment with different moods and accessories.

The Gucci campaign came just a week after Jenner and Bad Bunny sat together in the front row at the brand’s spring/summer 2024 show in Milan. Prior to the show, Jenner shared a picture of her Gucci luggage on Instagram, expressing her excitement for De Sarno’s first collection as creative director.

While neither Jenner nor Bad Bunny have explicitly confirmed their relationship, a clip from the new season of The Kardashians on Hulu hinted at Jenner’s thoughts on being single. In the clip, she joked about her preference for dating, stating that she spends a lot of time at home when she’s not in a relationship.

This confirmation of their relationship through a fashion campaign highlights the couple’s shared love for high fashion and glamour. It will be interesting to see how their relationship unfolds and what other fashionable collaborations they may embark on in the future.

Sources: Gucci