Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have taken their relationship to the next level making it Instagram official. The pair are now the faces of Gucci’s new campaign, Gucci Valigeria. Both Jenner and Bad Bunny shared photos from the campaign on their Instagram accounts, giving fans a glimpse into their intimate connection.

In one of the photos, Bad Bunny can be seen embracing Kendall and lifting her onto a stack of Gucci luggage. The theme of the campaign revolves around the idea of exploring the intimacy of traveling together, which adds an intriguing element to their real-life relationship.

What’s particularly interesting is that their connection goes beyond just romance. They have also entered into a business relationship, as evidenced their collaboration with Gucci. It’s worth speculating whether Kris Jenner, mother and mastermind behind the Kardashian-Jenner empire, played a role in bringing these two together for this project.

This isn’t the first time Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have been seen together. Their relationship has been heating up for months, with sightings of the couple on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber in February. Kendall was also prominently present when Bad Bunny headlined Coachella. And let’s not forget the photos of them riding the same horse, which put to rest any doubts about the authenticity of their relationship.

While the details of their romance and joint venture with Gucci are still largely unknown, the public can’t help but be intrigued this power couple. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have successfully crossed the threshold from personal to professional, and fans will be eagerly awaiting more updates on their blossoming relationship in the future.

Definitions:

– Instagram Official: Refers to making a relationship publicly known posting about it on Instagram.

– Gucci Valigeria: A campaign Gucci that explores the intimacy of traveling together.

– Coachella: An annual music and arts festival in California.

Sources: None