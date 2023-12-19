Kendall Jenner Enjoys a Fun Outing with Justin Bieber Amid Breakup Rumors

According to reliable sources, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have reportedly called it quits on their relationship. Speculations about their breakup began circulating recently when they were not seen together for an extended period, which is quite different from when they were frequently making headlines at the start of their romance.

Insiders close to the couple shared with People magazine that Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are “no longer a couple,” although specific reasons for their split remain undisclosed at this time.

Recently, Kendall Jenner embarked on a luxurious trip to Aspen, where she was seen spending time with another famous face, Justin Bieber. It is worth noting that Bad Bunny was nowhere to be found during this outing. Previously, the couple would often be seen together, enjoying secret outings, dinners, and VIP hangouts. However, it seems that those days have come to an end.

While the duo never officially confirmed their relationship, they were frequently spotted together and displayed public affection wherever they went. Many assumed that they were an item due to their regular appearances and the chemistry they displayed.

Dating rumors between Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny initially surfaced in February. They further fueled the speculation when they were spotted together at Coachella, where Kendall was seen enjoying the concert alongside Bad Bunny. She even received VIP treatment before his performance.

It is worth mentioning that Bad Bunny is currently preparing for his US tour following the success of his hit album “Nadie Sabe Lo que va a Pasar Mañana.” After a busy schedule, he took some time off to be with Kendall Jenner, but it appears that their time together has ended for now.

As the rumor mill swirls with news of their split, fans will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on both Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny to see what the future holds for these two prominent figures in the entertainment industry.