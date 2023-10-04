Introducing WhatsApp Channel: Stay Updated with the Latest Information

WhatsApp continues to enhance its features to improve the user experience. One of its newly released features is WhatsApp Channel or WA Channel. This feature will appear when users update their WhatsApp application to the latest version. The Channel feature is similar to Telegram Channels.

WhatsApp Channel allows users to receive up-to-date information so that they don’t miss out on news. For example, following the “Netflix” channel, users can stay updated on the latest updates about dramas or series. This one-way communication feature allows only admins to send messages, while followers or subscribers of the channel can only react to the sent messages.

So, what are the functions of WhatsApp Channel? Let’s dive into the details and learn how to add a WA Channel.

Firstly, WhatsApp Channels provide timely and updated information, ensuring that followers receive the latest news related to the channels they follow. Users have control over which channels they want to join and can preview the shared content for 30 days before deciding to continue following the desired WA Channel.

Additionally, WhatsApp Channel makes it easier for organizations or institutions to share information with a large number of people simultaneously, saving time and offering convenience. Urgent news updates, traffic accidents, weather forecasts, and other important news can be easily disseminated through the Channel.

The interaction on WhatsApp Channels is anonymous and limited to emojis for reactions. This minimal interaction is aimed at ensuring data security, preventing potential contact from unknown accounts or numbers.

However, it is important to note that not all users can create WhatsApp Channels. According to the official WhatsApp website, only verified individuals or organizations partnered with Meta can create channels on WhatsApp.

To follow a specific WhatsApp Channel, follow these steps:

1. Open your WhatsApp account.

2. Select the “Updates” tab.

3. Scroll down until you find “Find Channels.”

4. Type the desired WA Channel name in the search bar.

5. Users can also choose WA Channels based on categories such as most active, popular, latest channels, and country of origin.

6. Click “Follow” and you will join the channel to receive the latest news.

These are the functions and steps to add WhatsApp Channels. Stay connected and up-to-date with the latest information through WhatsApp Channels.

Source: Kompas.com (no URL)