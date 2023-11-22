Why WhatsApp Videos Cannot Be Sent: Causes and Solutions

WhatsApp is undoubtedly one of the most popular instant messaging applications used people to communicate with each other. Apart from sending short messages, WhatsApp offers various features that allow users to send both photos and videos. However, sometimes users encounter issues, such as videos not being able to be sent.

The main cause for this problem, as explained Wootechy, is that the video file you are trying to send has a cache that is too large for WhatsApp’s server. Although WhatsApp usually automatically compresses files, there are instances when the file size is too large, resulting in an error message stating, “This video could not be sent please choose a different video.” Another factor that can prevent the video from being sent is poor network connectivity, which affects the delivery of media on WhatsApp.

Fortunately, there are several solutions you can try to overcome this issue:

1. Compress or trim the video: One of the reasons videos cannot be sent is due to the cache or file size being too large. You can compress the video to reduce its size or send it in smaller segments trimming its duration before sending it to the recipient.

2. Send the video as a file: Instead of sending the video directly, you can try sending it as a file. Click on the (+) icon next to the chat bar, select “Document,” and send the desired video. This method might increase the chances of the video being received successfully.

3. Ensure stable internet connection: Unsent videos can be a result of poor internet connectivity. If your video is too large and requires a stable internet connection, try using a stronger data network or connect to a reliable Wi-Fi network to ensure a smooth transfer.

4. Check WhatsApp’s time settings: WhatsApp relies on accurate timing to synchronize messages with its server. To ensure proper synchronization and smooth video sending, make sure your device’s time settings are correct. For Android users, go to Settings > Additional settings > Set time automatically. For iPhone users, navigate to Settings > General > Date & Time > Set Automatically.

5. Clear WhatsApp cache: WhatsApp tends to accumulate temporary files (cache), which can cause issues in sending videos. To resolve this, you can clear the cache of the WhatsApp application. On Android, navigate to Settings > Apps > Manage apps > WhatsApp > Clear data and Clear cache. For iPhone users, go to General > iPhone Storage > WhatsApp > Offload App.

We hope these explanations and solutions help you resolve the issue of videos not being able to be sent via WhatsApp. If you have any further questions or require assistance, feel free to reach out.

FAQ:

1. What should I do if my video cannot be sent on WhatsApp?

– You can try compressing or trimming the video, sending it as a file, ensuring a stable internet connection, checking WhatsApp’s time settings, or clearing the app’s cache.

2. Why do videos sometimes fail to send on WhatsApp?

– Videos may not be sent due to their large file size, poor network connectivity, or cache-related issues.

3. How can I compress a video for WhatsApp?

– You can use various video compression apps available on your device’s app store or adjust the settings of your device’s built-in video editor to reduce the file size before sending it on WhatsApp.

4. Can I send videos on WhatsApp without Wi-Fi or cellular data?

– No, a stable internet connection is required to send videos on WhatsApp. However, you can connect to Wi-Fi networks or use a stronger cellular data network if available.