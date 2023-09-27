Billionaire Ken Griffin’s Citadel Prepared to Take SEC to Court Over WhatsApp Probe

According to sources familiar with the matter, Citadel, the investment firm led billionaire Ken Griffin, is planning to adopt a tougher stance against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is even willing to take the regulator to court in light of its ongoing investigation into the use of private messaging apps to discuss work matters. This move would make Citadel the first firm to challenge the SEC in court over allegations of untracked communications.

Earlier this week, Reuters reported that the SEC had escalated its probe into Wall Street’s use of private messaging apps, such as WhatsApp, to discuss work-related matters. The regulator has reportedly collected thousands of staff messages from over a dozen major investment companies, including Citadel, Carlyle Group, Apollo Global Management, KKR, TPG, Blackstone, and hedge funds.

While nearly two dozen banks have chosen to settle with the SEC and pay hefty fines in recent years, Citadel is taking a different approach. The Miami-based firm is prepared to go to court and challenge the SEC’s investigation into its use of private messaging apps. At this time, neither Citadel nor the SEC have provided any official statements regarding the matter.

Sources:

– Bloomberg News