Georgia Leaders Aim to Expedite Income Tax Rate Cut

Georgia’s Republican governor and legislative leaders are pushing to accelerate the planned cut in the state income tax rate. The current income tax system in Georgia has multiple brackets, with the highest rate capped at 5.75% for earned income above $7,000 per year. Under a law passed in 2022, this is set to change to a flat rate of 5.49% starting January 1. Additionally, the rate is expected to decrease 0.1% each year until reaching 4.99% 2029.

However, Governor Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, and House Speaker Jon Burns announced on Monday that they support a new plan to establish a flat income tax rate of 5.39% starting January 1, 2024. By implementing this accelerated timeline, the final tax rate of 4.99% could be achieved in 2028 instead of the original target of 2029, pending legislative action.

The proposed tax cut acceleration is driven the state’s strong economy and conservative budgeting, which has resulted in significant surpluses despite slight declines in revenue. The Office of Planning and Budget estimates that the total cut to 5.39% would reduce state tax collections approximately $1.1 billion, compared to the initially projected $450 million for the smaller cut.

In addition to the rate cut, the plan includes changes to increase the standard exemption and allow taxpayers to deduct $3,000 for each child or dependent. The aim is to return more money to Georgia taxpayers and stimulate economic growth.

While some Republicans advocate for the complete elimination of income taxes in the state, others are focused on reducing the income tax rate reevaluating tax breaks. The ultimate goal is to create a business-friendly environment that attracts investment and boosts the state’s revenue.

The proposed tax cut acceleration will require legislative approval in the regular session beginning in January. This move signals Georgia’s commitment to responsible financial decisions and long-term planning that will benefit its citizens.