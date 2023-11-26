New Regulations Encourage Data Localization in Indonesia

The Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (Kemenkominfo) in Indonesia has taken a firm stance towards over-the-top (OTT) players such as Whatsapp and Google urging them to store their data within the country for security reasons. This move comes as a response to growing concerns about the safety of personal data and the need to protect Indonesian citizens.

With the intention of revising Government Regulation No.71/2019 on the Implementation of Electronic Systems and Transactions, Kemenkominfo aims to address the issue of data storage. One of the main focuses of the revision will be the requirement for personal data to be stored within Indonesia’s borders.

According to Usman Kansong, the Director General of Information and Public Communication at Kemenkominfo, Government Regulation No.71/2019, which currently allows for the storage of personal data abroad, will be revised after the enactment of amendments to the Information and Electronic Transactions Law (UU ITE) in December 2023.

As part of the revision process, Kemenkominfo will engage with OTT industry players from outside Indonesia, such as WhatsApp, Google, TikTok, and others. The government plans to gather their input, consider their perspectives, and provide explanations regarding the purpose of these regulations.

The primary goal of these regulations is to safeguard and maintain the security of Indonesian citizens’ data. The revision will also address the issue of penalties for both local companies and foreign OTT players that fail to comply with the new regulations. While the specific amount of fines has yet to be determined, the revised regulation aims to impose stricter penalties than the current administrative sanctions.

