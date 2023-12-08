Caitlin Clark Inches Closer to NCAA Scoring Record with Kelsey Plum’s Advice

Caitlin Clark’s remarkable basketball career is reaching new heights as she inches closer to Kelsey Plum’s NCAA scoring record. Plum, a former guard at the University of Washington and current WNBA champion, has some advice for the Iowa star.

While Plum understands the significance of breaking records, she expressed her happiness for Clark’s achievement. Plum holds the all-time NCAA Division I scoring mark, but she believes that Clark’s success should be celebrated rather than overshadowed.

Clark’s first milestone is surpassing the 3,000-point mark, which she has the opportunity to achieve in the upcoming game against Iowa State. With 2,954 points under her belt, Clark aims to break the current record of reaching 3,000 points in 109 games, held Elena Delle Donne.

However, Clark’s ambitions don’t stop there. She is also on track to surpass Pete Maravich’s all-time Division I scoring record of 3,667 points the end of February. This extraordinary accomplishment establishes her as a rising star in the world of college basketball.

Plum, who experienced the pressure of pursuing records firsthand, warned Clark about the potential toll it can take on mental health. Plum emphasized the importance of maintaining perspective and not allowing the focus on individual achievement to overshadow the love for the game.

In addition to her scoring prowess, Clark is also set to become the first player in D-I history, regardless of gender, to register 3,000 points and 1,000 assists. Her talent and popularity have skyrocketed, with fans showing immense support for her and the Iowa program.

As Clark continues to chase records and experience the heights of fame, she stays grounded living in the present and cherishing these moments with her teammates. At only 21 years old, she recognizes the significance of this chapter in her life and plays the game she loves with passion and joy.

Caitlin Clark’s journey to greatness is a testament to her hard work and dedication. With Kelsey Plum’s advice in mind, she navigates the challenges that come with breaking records and strives to make a lasting impact on the sport she holds dear.