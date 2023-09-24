Kelsey Parker Goes Instagram Official with New Boyfriend Sean

Kelsey Parker, the widow of The Wanted singer Tom Parker, has officially introduced her new boyfriend, Sean, to the world through an Instagram post. Tom tragically passed away in March 2022 at the age of 33, after battling an inoperable brain tumor for 18 months.

Since Tom’s death, Kelsey has been vulnerable and open on social media and in documentaries about her life without him. After meeting Sean at a wedding in Greece, the two began dating. However, their relationship ended after five months. But fate brought them back together at a mutual friend’s wedding in Greenwich, South London, and they have become closer than ever.

Kelsey recently shared a couple selfie with Sean on Instagram, expressing her admiration for him. In her caption, she stated that Tom will always be the love of her life, but she needed someone to get her through the long days, and Sean has proven to be kind, caring, supportive, patient, and understanding. She also highlighted how Sean brings warmth, laughter, and companionship into her life.

Despite people finding their relationship difficult to understand, Kelsey asserts that she wants to be around Sean because he is fun to be with. She also spoke about the impact Sean has had on her children, Auriela and Bodhi, whom she shares with Tom. Sean showed great support and reassurance to the children, acknowledging their father’s absence and offering comfort.

Kelsey’s Instagram post and openness about her new relationship have received mixed responses. However, she remains grateful for the love and support she has found in Sean during this difficult time.

