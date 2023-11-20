New Hopeful Love: Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes’ Whirlwind Romance

Kelsea Ballerini, the talented country singer-songwriter, has been turning heads recently with her new beau, Chase Stokes, star of the hit show Outer Banks. The couple has been enjoying their blossoming relationship, and fans can’t help but root for their happiness.

In a recent TikTok video, Kelsea shared some adorable moments with Chase, capturing their love and affection for one another. Set to Kelsea’s own song, “How Do I Do This” from her latest EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, the video showcases their genuine connection and joy in each other’s company.

Fans and followers of both Kelsea and Chase are thrilled to see them together, supporting their journey into love. Social media has been abuzz with reactions to the TikTok video, with many expressing their admiration for the couple and their hopes for a lasting romance.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Kelsea Ballerini dating?

A: Kelsea Ballerini is currently dating Chase Stokes, known for his role in Outer Banks.

Q: What song is featured in Kelsea’s TikTok video?

A: The TikTok video features the song “How Do I Do This” from Kelsea’s Rolling Up the Welcome Mat EP.

Q: How are fans reacting to the video?

A: Fans are overwhelmingly supportive and excited for Kelsea and Chase’s newfound love, with many expressing their well wishes and admiration for the couple.

Q: What is Kelsea’s latest EP called?

A: Kelsea’s latest EP is titled Rolling Up the Welcome Mat.

As Kelsea and Chase continue to explore their relationship, their fans eagerly await more glimpses into their love story. It’s heartwarming to see two talented individuals find happiness in each other’s arms, and we can’t help but wish them all the best in their journey together.