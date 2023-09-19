Kelsea Ballerini Celebrates Chase Stokes’ Birthday with a Sweet Tribute

Kelsea Ballerini marked the 31st birthday of Chase Stokes over the weekend with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. The post included a screenshot of the direct messages that Ballerini sent to Stokes before they began dating.

The DMs showed Ballerini initiating the conversation with a simple greeting: “hii chase stokes.” Stokes responded a few hours later, saying, “hey there, how u doin.” They exchanged introductions and Ballerini shared her nickname, adding a blushing-face emoji. Stokes reacted to the message with a red-heart emoji, and their relationship began from there.

Ballerini captioned the Instagram post with a birthday wish for Stokes, expressing her affection with the words, “Happy birthday, my sweet virgo.” The post featured several intimate photos of the couple, showcasing their journey together since they started dating.

Fans praised Ballerini in the comments section for her boldness in starting the conversation. They appreciated the “how it started versus how it’s going” aspect of their relationship and encouraged others to take risks in pursuing their romantic interests.

During an interview on Today, Ballerini spoke about her relationship with Stokes, expressing her happiness and gratitude for his support and understanding. She described him as a “wonderful human being.” The couple recently made a public appearance together at the 2023 VMAs on September 12.

It’s evident that Ballerini and Stokes share a strong bond, and their Instagram posts provide a glimpse into their loving relationship. We wish them both a continued happy and successful journey together.

