New Celebrity Thanksgiving Traditions: A Night of Gratitude and Togetherness

Celebrities know how to make the most out of Thanksgiving, and this year was no exception. While many people spent the holiday surrounded loved ones and indulging in delicious food, some of our favorite stars took their celebrations to the next level. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, co-hosts of “Live,” were joined Priyanka Chopra for a night of gratitude and togetherness.

Priyanka Chopra’s manager, Anjula Acharia, captured the incredible evening on Instagram with a delightful selfie. The night was filled with warmth, laughter, and an incredible lineup of celebrities, including Huma Abedin, Kal Penn, Sarita Choudhury, Jay Sean, Thara Natalie, and Furhan Ahmad. The caption expressed Acharia’s gratitude for the gathering of friends and family, making it a memorable Thanksgiving celebration.

Celebrating Thanksgiving in unique ways has become a trend among celebrities. From participating in parade performances to showcasing their baking skills, stars have their own special traditions. Katie Couric, the former co-host of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, reminisced about her past experiences and the comical moments shared with her late co-host, Willard Scott.

Michelle Obama chose to celebrate the holiday sharing a heartfelt, throwback family photo on social media. In her caption, she expressed gratitude for their loved ones, health, and the brave men and women who serve the country. She encouraged others to do the same, highlighting the importance of showing appreciation to those far from home during the holiday season.

Martha Stewart surprised everyone completing another baking marathon this year. Following her 2021 extravaganza, where she baked 30 pies in 20 hours, Stewart crafted an impressive selection of pies, including lemon curd, pecan, chocolate pecan, pumpkin, and cranberry. These delectable treats were not only a culinary feat but also thoughtful gifts for her employees and their families.

Actress Tia Mowry shared her perspective on the importance of family during the holidays. She cherished the special moments spent together with her twin sister, Tamera Mowry, and brother, Tahj Mowry. Reflecting on the joy and gratitude that filled the air, Mowry extended warm wishes to everyone for a joyous celebration with loved ones, while also acknowledging the challenges faced some during this season.

Thanksgiving is truly a time for gratitude, loved ones, and creating lasting memories. Celebrities exemplify this spirit infusing their celebrations with unique traditions that showcase their personalities and spread joy to others, both near and far.

