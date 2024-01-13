Kelly Clarkson Sets Strict Social Media Rules for Her Kids

Kelly Clarkson recently shared her strict parenting rules in a candid interview, revealing that her children are not allowed to use social media under her roof. The singer and mother of two explained that she believes social media can be particularly challenging for children, especially those with parents in the public eye. Therefore, she has informed her kids that they are not allowed to participate in any form of social media, including Instagram.

While Clarkson acknowledges that things may change in the future, for now, she stands firm on this rule. She believes it is in the best interest of her children’s well-being and wants to protect them from the potential negative effects of social media.

Interestingly, in the interview, Clarkson also touched on the topic of co-parenting with her ex-husband. It seems that there may be some contention between them, as she subtly implied that her ex-husband does not allow their children to use social media either. This comment suggests that her children may not spend a significant amount of time with their father, at least for now.

Clarkson’s decision to set these strict rules demonstrates her commitment to her children’s overall development and protection. By limiting their exposure to social media, she aims to shield them from the pressures and potential dangers that come with online platforms. While some may view her approach as overly strict, it is ultimately Kelly Clarkson’s prerogative as a parent to make decisions she believes are in the best interest of her children.