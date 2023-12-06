Kelly Clarkson Reveals Her Time-Saving Shower Routine

Summary: Kelly Clarkson, the host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” recently shared a time-saving habit during a podcast interview. While discussing her busy schedule, Clarkson mentioned that she brushes her teeth in the shower when she is in a hurry. This habit allows her to streamline her morning routine and save valuable time.

Instead of following the traditional approach of brushing her teeth at the sink, Clarkson has found a way to save time multitasking in the shower. She mentioned that if she is running short on time, which is quite often given her demanding work commitments, she prefers to brush her teeth while the water is running.

Clarkson’s reasoning for this unusual practice is her desire to streamline her morning routine and make the most efficient use of her time. With a busy schedule filled with tapings for her talk show, musical performances, and other professional engagements, Clarkson values every minute she can save.

“There are some days where I have to be at work super early, and I only have 30 minutes to get ready,” Clarkson explained. “So, I learned how to multitask. I brush my teeth in the shower.”

While brushing one’s teeth in the shower may not be a common practice for many individuals, it serves as a time-saving technique for Clarkson. This revelation highlights the various ways people adapt their daily routines to manage their time effectively, especially when faced with hectic schedules.

As Clarkson continues to thrive in her professional endeavors, her innovative approach to managing her time is sure to inspire others looking for ways to be more efficient and make the most of their busy lives.