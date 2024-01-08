Kelly Clarkson’s Stance on Children and Social Media

Kelly Clarkson, the famous singer-songwriter, has made it clear that she is against her children using social media at their young ages. In a recent interview with People, she explained her reasoning behind this decision. Clarkson shares two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander, with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

According to Clarkson, social media can be particularly hard on kids, especially those with parents in the public eye. She stated, “So I have informed them they’re not allowed to, under my roof, ever have it.” She even shared a conversation she had with her daughter, where the young girl asked what if her dad allowed her to have social media. Clarkson’s response was straightforward, reminding her that she spends only a few days a month with her dad and his rules still apply.

Clarkson emphasized that when her children are older and can provide a solid argument, she might consider allowing them on social media. However, until then, her answer remains a firm “no.” She is not alone in this decision, as other celebrities like Jennifer Garner share the same rule for their kids.

Garner expressed her stance on the Today show, stating that she would only reconsider if scientific evidence proved that social media is beneficial for teenagers. She asked her children to find articles supporting this claim and to present them to her for consideration.

Both Clarkson and Garner believe in setting limitations for their children and providing them with structure. They believe that children thrive in an environment with clear rules and expectations. While their rules may be stricter than most, they prioritize their children’s well-being and safety.

The question remains, what are your thoughts on children’s social media use? Do you agree with Clarkson and Garner’s stance, or do you believe in a different approach? Share your opinions in the comments below.