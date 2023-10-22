Kelly Clarkson Sets the Record Straight on Comments about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Kelly Clarkson recently took to social media to clarify some comments she made during her show regarding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Clarkson made it clear that she was not trying to criticize either of them, but simply expressing her desire to watch football when tuning in to a football game.

During a conversation with Bowen Yang, Clarkston stated, “It’s not hilarious how it is literally taking over the NFL for people that like watching sports now. It’s like you’re watching Housewives while you’re watching. They’re just talking about gossip things and you’re like, ‘So, what about the play?’”

After some people misunderstood her comments and accused her of bashing Swift and Kelce’s romance, Clarkson took to Instagram to address the issue. She stated, “Do not fall prey to clickbait, trash reporters twisting the facts again. I did not bash anyone’s romance. I am pro romance. Yay romance.”

Clarkson further clarified her stance, mentioning that she simply wants to watch football when she tunes in to watch football and that it seems like an appropriate request. She also expressed her support for the Cowboys.

Travis Kelce also weighed in on the matter during his podcast, New Heights. While he acknowledged that it can be fun to see who is at the game, he also felt that the attention on his situation was a bit excessive. Kelce mentioned that he believes the NFL is just trying to have fun with it.

It’s important to note that Clarkson’s comments were not meant to criticize Swift or Kelce, but instead highlight her preference for focusing on the game when watching football. It’s always important to understand the context of someone’s statements before jumping to conclusions.

