“Keke Wyatt’s World” Premieres on WE TV

The debut season of the reality series “Keke Wyatt’s World” is set to air on Thursday, October 12 at 9 p.m. The show will be available for streaming on various platforms, including Philo, which offers a free trial.

In the premiere episode, titled “Family Matters,” viewers will see Keke Wyatt, a well-known R&B singer, bring home her new baby Ke’Zyah from the hospital. However, Keke will need the support of her family as she also tries to record a new album. Throughout the episode, tensions rise as Keke has a major argument with her manager Drae, who attempts to set boundaries.

Overall, “Keke Wyatt’s World” promises to be an entertaining series that follows Keke Wyatt as she navigates the challenges of motherhood, family life, and her career in the music industry. Be sure to tune in to catch the debut episode on October 12 at 9 p.m.

