Keke Palmer’s Ex-Boyfriend Deletes Instagram Posts Amid Abuse Allegations

Darius Jackson, former boyfriend of actress Keke Palmer, has deleted any mention of their relationship from his Instagram account, following allegations of harassment and abuse. Palmer recently obtained a temporary restraining order against Jackson after accusing him of trespassing into her home without consent and assaulting her.

Jackson’s Instagram page, which previously included pictures of himself and their 8-month-old son, now contains only three posts, two of which feature photos of himself. Additionally, the comments on all three posts have been limited. However, his X account, formerly known as Twitter, appears to remain intact.

In her restraining order request, Palmer, whose birth name is Lauren Keyana Palmer, detailed an incident in which Jackson allegedly became violently jealous and physically aggressive over a bikini picture of her. She claimed that he grabbed and slammed her onto the stairs of her home. Palmer also alleged that there were multiple instances of harassment, emotional abuse, and destruction of her personal property.

Although Jackson has denied the allegations, a source close to him has confirmed this information. However, the source did not respond to requests for comment from The Times. TMZ also reported that Jackson accused Palmer’s mother of threatening him.

This is not the first time Jackson has faced backlash on social media. He previously made headlines for publicly criticizing Palmer’s attire at Usher’s Las Vegas residency, which led to accusations of attempting to control her. After receiving criticism, Jackson briefly made his X account private before reopening it several months later.

Palmer and Jackson began their relationship in June 2021 and welcomed their son, Leodis, in February. Palmer stated in her filing that their relationship ended definitively in October.

A hearing regarding Palmer’s restraining order against Jackson is scheduled for December 5th.

