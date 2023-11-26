Keke Palmer to Host the 2023 Soul Train Awards

Keke Palmer, the talented singer, actress, and all-around powerhouse, is gearing up to host this year’s highly anticipated Soul Train Awards. The annual awards show, known for honoring the best in soul, R&B, and hip-hop, will air on Sunday, November 26 on BET.

Palmer’s infectious energy and captivating presence make her the perfect choice to helm the Soul Train Awards. In a press release, Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, expressed their excitement for Palmer’s hosting duties, stating, “Keke Palmer is a globally recognized multihyphenate talent who embodies confidence and positivity and is one of the most engaging and lovable personalities working in entertainment today. We can’t wait to have her host the Soul Train Awards house party.”

Aside from her hosting responsibilities, Palmer always brings her A-game when it comes to fashion. Known for her impeccable style, the actress recently dazzled her Instagram followers with a Reel showcasing her killer curves in a breathtaking Balmain ensemble. The sparkly mini dress hugged her figure in all the right places, while her voluminous afro and gold cuff bracelets added to the overall chic aesthetic.

But it’s not just her fashion sense that makes Palmer a standout. She exudes self-assurance and positivity, making her a relatable and inspiring figure for many. With her infectious personality and undeniable talent, it’s no wonder she has become a role model for many aspiring artists.

So mark your calendars and tune in to the 2023 Soul Train Awards to witness Keke Palmer’s star power in action. With her infectious charm, incredible style, and hosting prowess, this is one awards show you won’t want to miss.

