Keke Palmer Seeks Custody and Restraining Order Against Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer has taken legal action in her ongoing domestic violence case against Darius Jackson. In a recent court filing, the former couple has requested a hold on the start of court proceedings in order to attend mediation and resolve their issues. The restraining order that Palmer had previously been granted will remain in effect during this time.

Palmer, who was recently granted temporary sole physical and legal custody of their 8-month-old son, Leodis, has now filed for permanent full custody. She has also agreed to cover the “reasonable expenses of pregnancy and birth” but has requested that each person take care of their own attorney fees.

The court has the authority to issue orders for child support and can assign earnings assignments without further notice to either party. Palmer has chosen not to pursue joint custody, citing instances of physical and emotional abuse in her restraining order against Jackson. The documents allege that he has engaged in destructive behavior, such as throwing Palmer’s belongings into the street and preventing her from leaving taking her car keys.

Palmer has also submitted security camera footage that shows Jackson attacking her, further supporting her claims of abuse. She states that the relationship ended in early October due to the ongoing abuse, and leaving Jackson has only made his actions more dangerous and volatile.

Through her court filings and statements, Palmer has emphasized the importance of protecting their son and ensuring that he grows up in a safe and violence-free environment. Meanwhile, Jackson has shared a social media post expressing his love for their son.

As the legal process unfolds, it remains to be seen how the mediation will impact the outcome of this domestic violence case and the custody arrangements for Palmer and Jackson’s child.