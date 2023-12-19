Keke Palmer Accused of Toxic Behavior in Restraining Order Battle

In the ongoing battle between Keke Palmer and her ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, new allegations have emerged as Jackson seeks to overturn a restraining order placed against him. Jackson claims that Palmer displayed toxic behavior towards him, citing an incident where she allegedly attacked him. However, Palmer tells a different story, asserting that Jackson turned up uninvited and attempted to harm her.

According to court documents obtained RadarOnline.com, Jackson accuses Palmer of calling him over 200 times and sending him over 50 emails in one night. He claims that Palmer violently gripped his arm to prevent him from leaving her house on October 24, 2021, and that she engaged in other aggressive acts. Jackson is seeking to have the restraining order lifted so that he can be a part of their son’s life and assist in raising him.

Palmer, on the other hand, maintains that they broke up in October 2023 and that Jackson showed up at her house unannounced in November, demanding to see their son, Leo. She alleges that a physical altercation ensued, with Jackson attempting to attack her and stealing her phone before fleeing the scene. Palmer also points to video footage that captures an apparent assault Jackson, pulling her over a sofa.

The conflicting accounts present a challenging situation for the courts to navigate. Both parties are vehemently defending their positions, with Jackson insisting that the restraining order is unjust and Palmer maintaining that she has been a victim of violence and aggression.

As the legal battle unfolds, it is crucial for all involved to provide evidence and testimony that supports their claims. Only through a thorough examination of the facts can a fair decision be reached regarding the restraining order and the future co-parenting arrangement between Palmer and Jackson.