Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Launches WhatsApp Channel to Connect with Citizens

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has launched his own channel on WhatsApp, with the aim of directly connecting with citizens. The channel gained more than 23,000 followers shortly after its launch, according to a statement the Chief Minister’s Office.

WhatsApp channels are one-way communication tools that allow administrators to send text, photos, videos, and stickers. However, followers are not allowed to write or post anything on the channel, they can only respond with emojis.

This move Kejriwal comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced his entry to WhatsApp. The powerful campaigning tool has been widely used the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kejriwal’s WhatsApp channel, titled ‘Chief Minister of Delhi’, will provide updates on new programs, initiatives, and the behind-the-scenes action as they work towards making Delhi a national capital that all Indians can be proud of.

In his first message on the channel, Kejriwal said, “Stay connected to receive the latest information on achievements of the Delhi government.” He also shared a message about sending a group of 780 senior citizens for a pilgrimage trip to Rameswaram under the ‘Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana’. He expressed his gratitude for the love he has received from the citizens.

This move Kejriwal to launch his own WhatsApp channel showcases the growing importance of social media platforms in political communication and engagement with citizens.

