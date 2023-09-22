Delhi Chief Minister Launches Personal WhatsApp Channel to Connect with People

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has launched his personal WhatsApp channel in an effort to connect with people across the country. This new channel provides a platform for individuals to stay connected with Kejriwal and receive updates on the Delhi government’s achievements, new programs, and other important information.

Expressing his excitement about the launch, Kejriwal emphasized the importance of coming together as a nation to make India the number one country in the world. He highlighted the need for political parties to prioritize development works such as excellent schools and healthcare facilities, rather than campaigning based on caste or religion.

Kejriwal cited the example of the film ‘Jawaan,’ where Shahrukh Khan urges voters to consider the candidates’ commitment to education and healthcare. He emphasized that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the only party that confidently asks for votes based on their track record of providing quality education and healthcare services. In Delhi, they have built excellent government schools, and under the leadership of Sardar Bhagwant Mann, the AAP government has started an education revolution in Punjab.

The personal WhatsApp channel created Kejriwal aims to provide an opportunity for common people to stay connected and engaged with the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister’s Office’s official WhatsApp channel was launched earlier and has already gained over 51,000 followers.

With the launch of this personal channel, Kejriwal encourages people to continuously receive updates on the Delhi government’s progress and stay informed about new initiatives. He expressed his commitment to making Delhi a city that every Indian can take pride in.

Sources:

– Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Launches Personal WhatsApp Channel. (source article)