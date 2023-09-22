Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Launches Personal WhatsApp Channel, Urges Citizens to Make India Number One

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has introduced his personal WhatsApp channel and urged people to unite in making India the leading country in the world. The Delhi CMO WhatsApp channel has gained over 51,000 followers since its launch earlier this week.

Kejriwal shared the link to his personal WhatsApp channel on social media site X, expressing his excitement to connect with everyone through this platform. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stated that the channel was created to provide citizens with a direct means of staying connected with Kejriwal.

To convey his message, Kejriwal referred to the movie ‘Jawan’ and quoted Shah Rukh Khan’s character, who emphasizes voting based on education and healthcare rather than caste or religion. Kejriwal believes that it is India’s right to strive for the top spot globally.

Highlighting the achievements of his government, Kejriwal mentioned the “excellent” schools built in Delhi and the “education revolution” initiated Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the AAP-ruled state.

As the only political party confidently vowing to provide quality education, Kejriwal appeals to voters to support the AAP for a better future for their children. Ultimately, he believes that working together, India can achieve its potential as the number one country in the world.

