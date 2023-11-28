New Foundation Honors Matthew Perry’s Legacy in the Fight Against Addiction

Matthew Perry, beloved actor and star of the hit TV show Friends, tragically passed away at the age of 54 last month. In the wake of his death, his stepfather, Keith Morrison, has broken his social media silence to honor Perry’s memory and support a cause close to his heart.

Morrison, a well-known Canadian broadcaster and correspondent for the show Dateline, took to Twitter to ask for donations to The Matthew Perry Foundation. This foundation, established The National Philanthropic Trust, aims to help those struggling with addiction, a cause that was deeply important to Perry.

Perry had been open about his own battle with addiction and his journey towards sobriety. In his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, he candidly shared his experiences, hoping to inspire and support others facing similar challenges.

The actor’s stepfather emphasized the significance of Giving Tuesday, a day dedicated to charitable acts, as an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of those affected addiction. Morrison’s message touched upon Perry’s gratitude and his passion for helping others.

Perry’s death shocked and saddened his fans, friends, and former co-stars. Friends creator Marta Kauffman confirmed that the actor had been sober at the time of his passing. His co-stars, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc, paid tribute to Perry on Instagram, fondly remembering their time together on the beloved sitcom.

The Matthew Perry Foundation aims to carry on the actor’s legacy, guided his own words and experiences. By supporting this cause, donors can make a meaningful impact in the lives of individuals wrestling with addiction.

FAQ:

Q: What is The Matthew Perry Foundation?

A: The Matthew Perry Foundation is a charitable organization established to support individuals struggling with addiction.

Q: How can I donate to The Matthew Perry Foundation?

A: Donations can be made to The Matthew Perry Foundation through The National Philanthropic Trust.

Q: Was Matthew Perry sober at the time of his death?

A: Yes, Matthew Perry was sober at the time of his passing, according to Friends creator Marta Kauffman.