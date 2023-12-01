Matthew Perry’s Stepfather Honors Late Friends Star with Donation Appeal

Matthew Perry’s stepfather, Keith Morrison, took to social media after a month-long silence to pay tribute to the beloved Friends actor. Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom, tragically passed away at the age of 54 at his Los Angeles home. In a recent tweet, 76-year-old Dateline correspondent Morrison encouraged donations to The Matthew Perry Foundation in honor of Giving Tuesday.

Although Morrison admitted that making a pitch like this was out of character for him, he emphasized the significance of this year’s campaign. He made the request in memory of Perry, underscoring the importance of giving back to those struggling with addiction. Perry’s mother, Suzanne, has been married to Morrison since 1981, following her previous marriage to Perry’s biological father, John Bennett Perry.

The Matthew Perry Foundation, established The National Philanthropic Trust, aims to assist individuals grappling with addiction. Perry, who courageously shared his own battle with addiction in his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, hoped to make a difference in as many lives as possible. Despite an initial postmortem examination revealing no traces of meth or fentanyl in Perry’s system, the cause of death remains undetermined.

Following the news of Perry’s passing, Friends creator Marta Kauffman affirmed that the actor was sober and in a positive emotional state. His former co-stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc, paid heartfelt tributes to Perry on their Instagram accounts, expressing fond memories of their time working together.

