Atlanta’s Culinary Influencer Reviews Leave a Lasting Impact on Local Restaurants

Atlanta’s bustling food scene recently experienced firsthand the power that social media influencer Keith Lee wields through his popular TikTok reviews. With a following of 14.5 million, Lee has the ability to make or break a restaurant’s reputation with a single video. While his journey through Atlanta’s local food scene aimed to showcase the best culinary experiences the city has to offer, it also exposed some less savory aspects of dining in the capital.

One notable review involved Lee’s visit to The Dining Experience, a relatively unknown restaurant in Atlanta. After receiving an email from a fan, he decided to give it a try. Surprisingly, the restaurant was nearly empty compared to others in the area. However, after tasting their dishes, such as chicken and waffles, salmon egg rolls, and cheesy salmon grits, Lee was thoroughly impressed. In a generous display, he tipped the staff $1,000 and even slipped an additional $1,000 to his server. Soon after Lee’s video was posted, the establishment experienced a surge in customers, prompting them to hire new staff. This demonstrates the influence that a positive Lee review can have on a restaurant’s success.

On the other hand, Lee also shed light on some customer service flaws and misleading practices he encountered during his culinary exploration. One restaurant, Old Lady Gang, owned “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, faced criticism for inattentive staff and unavailability of food for takeout. Lee’s family, attempting to order while he waited in the car, endured an hour-long wait and were denied the option to order takeout. However, when Lee entered the restaurant, they suddenly had a table available, which he declined. Burruss defended her establishment, stating that they prioritize those who come to support them. This incident underscores the importance of consistent and fair treatment of all customers, regardless of their influence or social status.

Lee’s most controversial review featured his experience at Atlanta’s the Real Milk and Honey. In his video, he expressed frustration when the restaurant refused to take his to-go order. Interestingly, when his family went inside, they discovered that other patrons were still being served, contrary to what he was told. The restaurant’s justification for these actions was simply “rules.” Although they tried to assist him when they recognized him, Lee refused their help, emphasizing that everyone should be treated equally.

It’s worth noting that Lee’s reviews can have unintended consequences. Another restaurant with a similar name, Milk and Honey, unrelated to the one he visited, received death threats due to the negative review. Lee strongly condemned this behavior, asserting that personal attacks are never acceptable, regardless of his opinion on a restaurant.

While the controversy surrounding Lee’s reviews sparks discussion about the Atlanta dining experience, it’s important to remember that restaurant owners work tirelessly to provide exceptional food and service. As rapper Cardi B expressed on social media, running a restaurant is indeed a labor-intensive endeavor. Despite the challenges, Atlanta’s culinary scene continues to thrive, offering delectable dishes that keep locals and visitors coming back for more.

