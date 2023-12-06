Keith Lee Accepts Challenge for ROH Final Battle 2023

In a surprising turn of events, Keith Lee has accepted the challenge from Shane Taylor for a match at ROH Final Battle 2023. The announcement came during an AEW programming last week, and after accepting the challenge on the spot, the bout has been officially scheduled for Friday, December 15, 2023, at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

Keith Lee, also known as “Limitless,” expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming match on Twitter, stating, “I been fighting ‘Final Battles’ every year since 2021… This will be no different.” This tweet from Lee has generated much anticipation and speculation among wrestling fans.

The match between Keith Lee and Shane Taylor is expected to be an intense and hard-hitting encounter, considering the reputation and skills of both competitors. Fans are excited to see how the two powerhouses will face off in the ring and what they have in store for each other.

The acceptance of the challenge Keith Lee has added another layer of excitement to ROH Final Battle 2023. With their history and experience, these two talented wrestlers are expected to put on a thrilling show for the audience in Garland, Texas.

As the date of the event draws near, wrestling enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the clash between Keith Lee and Shane Taylor. The anticipation continues to grow, and fans can’t help but wonder who will come out on top at ROH Final Battle 2023.